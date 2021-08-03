First a couple advantages of the Ellensburg Downtown Community Garden;
• The garden grows community and nurturing civic engagement
• Fostering environmental ethics and connecting nature to people's lives
• Transforming the appearance and revitalizing the spirit of the neighborhood
• Budding understanding between generations and cultures through gardening and cooking
Transition movement is: building the kind of world in which you want to live, right in your own back yard. “Think globally, act locally”.
Community gardens are diverse and inclusive, we value equality, diversity of age, race, gender, orientation, perspective and approach.
Seattle has 89 Pea Patches, 14.9 acres and provides stewardship for and additional 18.8 acres of public land for a total of 33.7 acres.
I understand that low-income housing is greatly needed in Ellensburg. We need 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. I fail to see how the proposed housing project slated for that property will only house healthy single people (four story no elevator and only 3 handicapped units. In other words, student housing.
Four story buildings means the property owners on Ruby Street between First and Second avenues will never see a sunset from their porches again. The people on Pine Street will within the first couple years lose their lawns, flowers and gardens as the sun will no longer reach them. Those two neighborhoods lose the most.
If you must put housing in this area, use the north end of the lot for high-end condos. Those people can afford to support our downtown proprietors.
I personally would like to see that part of the property turned into a sitting park with a water feature and solar lights. Families could come from the library and enjoy a sack lunch. Visitors from out of town would have a beautiful place to visit after shopping. If the city put a park there, they could help the garden look more beautiful. This would benefit future generations in having a downtown green space.
There are so many beautiful things that could go in that area to boost our neighborhood besides a 57 unit, no elevator, student housing project. Which is what it will be, watch and see. There is great need for elderly and handicapped housing which this project is not.
Once this greenspace is gone, you can't get it back.