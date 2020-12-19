As the new administration ponders changes to our health care delivery system, we can all be better informed about which choices to support.
In Ezekiel Emanuel’s book, “Which Country has the World’s Best Health Care,” the author gives away the answer in the opening pages: no one country ranks first for all the plausible ways of assessing “best”.
Comparing the health care systems of 11 developed countries, Emanuel found the U.S. spends more per capita, but ranks at or near the bottom in universality of coverage, simplicity of access and payment, cost to the patient, and even in the choice of physicians and hospitals. It ranks poorly on outcomes like expected years of life. It is in the top tier only in innovation, and in access to the latest drugs (for those with insurance).
The countries differ widely in how they achieve more universal, affordable, yet higher quality health care than we do. Many systems are mixtures that defy simple classifications like “socialized medicine” and “single-payer”. The U.K. system is the closest to socialized medicine. The government owns the hospitals and employs the health care workers. Canada is an example of a single-payer system where the government pays the cost of services delivered by private systems. In Norway, which is near the top on many metrics, the government finances and operates socialized hospitals, but there is a single-payer system for outpatient services. Germany and France have a large and diverse private insurance component.
The U.S. has a mishmash of poorly coordinated health care systems. The Veteran’s Administration has socialized medicine, with the government owning the hospitals and employing the workers. Medicare and Medicaid are single-payer. There is a large employer-based insurance system, paid at least in part by employers and subsidized with tax incentives, but options are limited to a few private insurers. “Obama Care” now provides a way to purchase private insurance for those without other options, with government support if needed, on insurance exchanges.
Many countries built on existing employer-based insurance systems towards more inclusive coverage, usually respecting working systems already in place. An obvious first step for the U.S. would be to allow Medicare as an appropriately priced option for employees and the insurance exchanges (the “public option”).
For other steps that would take our country closer to universal and affordable quality health care, with better outcomes at lower cost and minimal disruption, check out the book.