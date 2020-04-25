My personal definition of a hero: Someone who rises to do things they never thought themselves capable of, in circumstances they never saw coming. Fortunately there are many among us who fit that definition. But what times, when showing up for what would normally be a regular job has become a heroic deed.
After the 9/11 attacks, when so many children needed reassurance that they would be OK, Mr. Rogers told them what his mother said to him: “When scary things happen, always look for the helpers. They are always there, you just have to look.”
Now we know. Now we know who the real helpers and heroes among us are. We have always known them to be those who show up and run towards dangers like a fire or flood, and the law enforcement that keep our communities safe. Now we can add to that list the grocery clerks, the sanitation workers, the bus drivers, and all the other people who are going about their jobs providing the rest of us with the services we need even, in these times, at some potential risk to their or their family’s health.
It has ever been a hallmark of the United States to overcome the myriad differences we have in our society to confront the “enemy” of the times such as war, economic depression, or previous pandemics. What made those victories possible was a unified approach that engaged every strata of our society. One thing that made that possible was a shared belief in the science that supported the hard decisions our leaders were being asked to make. Today humans have access to more accurate knowledge about the health crises we face than ever before in history. It is ironic indeed that small but vocal factions in our society choose to ignore that information, possibly putting them or others at risk.
These times can also act as a kind of X-ray for our society, laying the otherwise hidden bones bare. Situations that we have long ignored are now evident for all to see. Are we comfortable with the fact that so many Americans are more likely to die at an early age as a result of where they live? Is it OK for so many of our children in the richest nation on earth to depend on their school for one hot meal a day? We can do better. Can’t we?