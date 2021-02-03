In 1983 Daniel Patrick Moynihan famously said: "Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts."
That's how science works. Scientists make observations in nature, propose explanations, and then test their ideas with experiments. Nature behaves consistently, so other scientists can double-check reported observations and experimental results (facts) for accuracy. This increases confidence in their conclusions (opinions) of what the facts mean.
But Moynihan, who served for twenty-four years as a Senator from New York, wasn't talking about science. He was talking about politics.
Politics is a social science, not a natural science. It is deeply intertwined with human behavior, which isn't as consistent as the laws of nature. As a result, politics lacks the natural guardrails of science to test the accuracy of facts and opinions.
What, in politics, is a fact? Is "Joe Biden won the election" a fact or an opinion? The answer depends on who you ask. How, in politics, do we distinguish between facts and "alternate facts," between news and "fake news?"
Charismatic politicians and political commentators are skilled, for their own purposes, at blurring the line between facts and opinions. But politics without agreed-on facts, as Moynihan well knew, becomes just a jumble of opinions, claims, counterclaims and even conspiracy theories free to flow unchecked and uncorrected. In such a climate, anyone can say almost anything.
How do we, as individuals, cope with this? Instead of seeking out multiple sources of information that try to be accurate and impartial, too many of us take the easy way out. We just listen to our favorite voices who select and spin information to assure us that our opinions are right and the others are wrong. The siren song of politicians and political commentators includes rhetoric to pump up their ratings and income, tempting us to think and talk the same way. Those talking heads, however, harden our views, demonize those who think differently, and lure us into becoming the worst version of ourselves.
My wish in 2021 is that we try, instead, to be the best version of ourselves.