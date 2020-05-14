I have been supportive thus far of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order. Our family has been centering our activities here at our house, with grocery shopping, takeout, and essential work outside the home. Oh, and appropriate exercise/recreation.
I have two things to now express:
1. Churches/houses of worship need to be allowed to reopen in Phase 2 with the same social distancing guidelines that grocery stores have utilized in SHSH and now Phase 1. If grocery stores can put into place safety precautions to lessen the likelihood of spreading the virus, so can churches. Our spiritual life and the freedom to worship is essential.
2. Requiring restaurants to write down names and contact information for their patrons, as Gov. Inslee's new mandate given Tuesday states, is the step too far. It is with this move that a line has been crossed. And the sad thing is that it's not the patrons who will suffer, it is the restaurant owners and workers when their businesses don't get the return of customers they now need to rebuild. A related concern, of course, is what opening this door could lead to — are we going to require pastors to turn in the names of those who attend services? Do we really want to head down that road? I know that I, as a citizen of this state and country, do not.
I implore our state and county leaders to work against this move. Stay Home, Stay Healthy was put into place to flatten the curve so that hospitals would not be overwhelmed in our state. It worked. We should not now change course. We cannot eradicate this disease completely and we do not want to experience economic collapse and a related loss of life and well-being in an attempt to try.