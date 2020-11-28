Like Mr. Meyers in your Nov. 14 thumbs up edition, I too congratulate the 70 million Americans who voted for Mr. Trump. I add my congratulations to the 78 million Americans who voted for Mr. Biden. A record turn out and we should all be proud. This is America at its best.
The idea of mindless souls needing government support to survive goes little to far though. Webster defines free loaders as those who take more than they give. Here’s something Mr. Meyers might consider.
For each tax dollar that the residents of Kittitas County pay into state coffers, we get back $1.50. If this were the stock market that would be a screaming good return, but this is the state budget we’re talking about so that sort of makes us a bunch of freeloaders doesn’t it?
As to the federal budget. Washington state residents get back $232.00 per capita more than we pay in federal taxes. In fact there are just 11 out of our 50 states that actually contributed more tax than is returned to their state budgets. Four of those states went “red” in the last election and seven went blue.
I don’t know if doing without 1/3 of our county’s budget would starve us out, but I’m sure it would put a hitch in our giddy up. If Mr. Meyers and others think taking this money makes us free loaders, perhaps we can lobby our county commissioners to return the $50+ million we receive annually to state coffers on principal.
If sending back the money doesn’t seem that great idea after all, then maybe sending a thank you card to the residents of (mostly democratic) King County who only receive 44 cents of every dollar of tax they pay, is in order. In any case calling them “disgusting” seems ungrateful, and biting the hand that feeds.