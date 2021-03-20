It is time for the rich commissioners and the well-to-do county officials to revisit the restrictions they have placed on RV and park model structures. Why limit trailers in trailer parks to 20 years of age?
I have a 1974 Fireball Trailer that looks new and there are companies that totally restore old trailers to better than original. Many people and families in Kittitas County can't afford to build or purchase a home in Kittitas County are living in RV's and tents or less. I would be quite surprised if the county even knew how many families are living year around in their RV.
Kittitas County Code Enforcement isn't able to enforce the RV rules due to work load and rules that will not allow them to enter an HOA without being invited. Many of the RVs placed along the Yakima River in the floodway are there during the flood season because there isn't time or personnel for the county to file against each land owner.
I hereby request that Kittitas County Commissioners change the RV regulations to provide legal housing for those that are living in an RV so they are not subjected to unfair rules the county has enacted on them by the more fortunate that can afford a building code approved structure to live in.
I was unable to find a code that states a person can't live in a tent or non-structure. I know people that have lived in their RV for over 30 years in Kittitas County. Kittitas County requires a RV to be licensed if it isn't under a structure but not license if it is under a structure, that code isn't enforced either. I know a road where people and families are living in eight different RVs on seven different properties within a half mile in Kittitas County, all properties are clean and neat unlike some properties with houses on them. I know a county employee whose family lives in an RV year around.
So please commissioner's reconsider the RV regulations so the people and families can prosper in our county without the sledgehammer that you have placed over their heads. Many of them own property and are paying taxes that pay your wages.