Considering the recent showing at Monday and Wednesday’s school board meetings, I believe it is important for the community and for the Ellensburg School District School Board to visit the Board’s posted values.
Quoted from the ESD Board’s webpage, “We value compassion and kindness towards all members of our community. We value collaboration… We value fair, equitable and inclusive treatment of everyone. We value treating others… with high regard and value.” The school board this week, and all year, has not attempted to follow these values.
Board meetings have been rife with personal attacks on teachers, the union and individual union members, and has gotten noticeably worse with the new board leadership. In fact, if you were to listen to school board members’ personal tirades, you would think this entire COVID situation was orchestrated by the union, when in fact the union, teachers, families with school-aged kids, and students are the ones who are dealing with the changes and hurdles due to COVID on a daily basis.
One would think that the school board members would be trying to build a strong and collaborative relationship with the teachers, so they can learn the positives and negatives of each level’s situation and make informed decisions. Instead, they are left asking the same questions: “How many classes does a teacher teach in a day? How does the virtual academy work? How is secondary education different than elementary education?” in every school board meeting.
It is well past time for the Ellensburg School Board to revisit their values, learn how a school truly works, what a school day looks like for students and teachers, and attempt to build the much needed community that is currently lacking. Or, maybe it is time for new leadership on the Ellensburg School Board.