Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Time to demand a return to common sense

To the Editor:

How many people made fun of President Trump on the border wall issue?

How many more of our children need to die because of the drugs being flooded into our country?

Maybe it is time to stand up to the weak Biden presidency. Maybe it is time to end the extreme bias in the press and return to facts, not what the biased reporters want us to hear and believe.

Maybe it is time for the supporters of President Biden and the Democratic Party to demand a return to common sense.

Louis Savidge

Ellensburg

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.