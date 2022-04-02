Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

Recent events during this school year point unmistakably to a lack of trust between the Ellensburg School District leadership and the community they were chosen to serve. When things fall apart, it sometimes helps to go back to square one and look at the reasons.

A wise superintendent of schools, the late Dr. L. E. Scarr, knew the roles and responsibilities in public education. He often said, “Schools are for kids and belong to the people.” This headline should be embossed over the entrance to every public school in America. Democracy cannot flourish where the people are not well educated. It’s that simple.

On the issue of budget cuts to staffing in the local schools, and the remaking of libraries and literacy programs, Isn’t it past time to get back to the drawing board? Let’s work together to put the public back in public education.

Dr. Nancy Wilson

Retired teacher and principal (43 years), Ellensburg

Recommended for you