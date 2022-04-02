...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Letter: Time to put the public back in public education
Recent events during this school year point unmistakably to a lack of trust between the Ellensburg School District leadership and the community they were chosen to serve. When things fall apart, it sometimes helps to go back to square one and look at the reasons.
A wise superintendent of schools, the late Dr. L. E. Scarr, knew the roles and responsibilities in public education. He often said, “Schools are for kids and belong to the people.” This headline should be embossed over the entrance to every public school in America. Democracy cannot flourish where the people are not well educated. It’s that simple.
On the issue of budget cuts to staffing in the local schools, and the remaking of libraries and literacy programs, Isn’t it past time to get back to the drawing board? Let’s work together to put the public back in public education.
Dr. Nancy Wilson
Retired teacher and principal (43 years), Ellensburg