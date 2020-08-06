As the son of a police officer, most of the best people I had the honor to know were police officers. They were a very caring group of men and women. I always knew they were there to enforce the law and protect when called to do so. The recent events that threaten, disrespect, and even cause harm to officers makes me sick.
It is time to stand beside our officers and honor them for what they stand for and what they do each and every day protecting us. Sure, there might be some that get out of hand and some that can’t take the everyday stress. Those officers that conduct themselves poorly and break the rules do not define every other officer. They are the exception, and not the majority.
The honorable law enforcement officers don’t deserve to be attacked, defunded or degraded. It’s time for those of us sitting back and reading the news reports, to share our support and appreciation. We can take action by letting our leaders and representatives know that we support our law enforcement officers. Likewise, if there are officers that break the law or act outside of the regulations, we expect the good ones to rise to the occasion and stand up for their commitment and their uniform by taking steps to discipline and remove those that don’t meet the high bar for being a law enforcement officer.
A while back I had the fortune of receiving the care of one of these officers after having a stroke in my home. While the ambulance was being dispatched and my wife was hanging up the phone, there was knock on our door. A nearby officer heard the call. Within minutes the deputy at our door asked, “Where is he? I am here to help.” He suddenly appeared over me saying, “I am going to get you up.” His quick response and the care I received subsequently from the paramedics and KVH ER nurses and doctors helped save my life. He was my Guardian angle.
I am thankful for law enforcement officers, for this reason and for so many others. I choose to appreciate their willingness to knock on doors when duty calls, to make the hard commitments to help others despite the dangers and pitfalls. I hope, as a community, we can show appreciation and respect for our officers during a time when respect is in short supply.