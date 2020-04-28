I can go to the pot store, but i can't go to the gun store. I can go to the liquor store, but i can't go to the antique store. I can go to the farmers market, but I can't go fishing. Women can get abortions, but I can't get my torn rotator cuff fixed. I can go to Costco, but i can't go to Cabalas.
Hello, wake up, Jay Inslee, that ain't science. That's picking winners and losers. It's past time to start talking about safe, not essential. Who are you to decide whats essential. Farmers markets are fun outdoor events, not essential food outlets. I must go fishing to keep my sanity.
Remember the age old truth. Some must die, so others can live. My grandkids need a country to come back to. Quit the politics Jay, follow the science.
Just an opinion. A little less pot, booze, and abortion, and a little more hunting, fishing, and outdoor family time, might be a good thing. Oh ya, I also want my hunting and fishing license prorated.