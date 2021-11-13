Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

The state of Washington in the "2021 State Energy Strategy” (SES) report, indicates that energy conservation is as high a priority as the transition of natural gas customers to electric sourcing. In agreement with this directive is the “2021 NW Power Plan” (NWPP) from the regional NW Power and Conservation Council.

Electric energy conservation must urgently commence and is a vital priority of all utilities in the region in order to meet the State climate goals of 45% emissions reductions by 2030.

See the SES here:

https://www.commerce.wa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/WA_2021SES_Chapter-D-Buildings.pdf

And the NWPP here:

https://www.nwcouncil.org/sites/default/files/2021powerplan_2021-5.pdf

Electric radiant heaters, baseboard heaters, are still the most prevalent form of building heating and woefully inefficient. This presents a great opportunity to develop a local program to transition baseboard heat to Cold Climate Heat Pumps (CCHPs).

Designating an “Ellensburg Energy Equity and Resilience Fund” for these types of electric-to-electric upgrades would begin the urgent work of energy conservation in meaningful ways. Since radiant baseboard heat is only 100% efficient, CCHP upgrades would bring 400% efficient heating and air conditioning to these housing units.

And remember: Cold Climate Heat Pumps provide heating when outdoor temperatures are as low as -13F, allowing them to be the primary source of heat even in the coldest parts of our state. When temperatures are zero, these heat pumps still deliver 200% efficiency. Compared to baseboard heat, CCHP’s will save up to 2/3 on the heating bill. If you pay $100 per month with baseboard heating, your CCHP would cost you only $33 per month.

Transitioning to CCHPs provides heating, cooling, and air filtration, which also allows the customer to ‘shelter in place’ during heat and smoke events.

Funding for these transition opportunities will be imperative. The Climate Commitment Act will be requiring the Ellensburg utility to participate in emissions reductions beginning in 2023, and that participation will provide some of the funding for CCHPs.

Energy transformation in our State and region is working and gaining momentum. Our public utility will be leading the way in planning transitions from natural gas to electric appliance sources as well as robust electric conservation strategies.

Local leadership needs to participate in all aspects of our renewable energy futures in order to secure the funding required for equitable transitions and to meet our state climate goals.

Meghan Anderson

Ellensburg

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.