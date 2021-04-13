I have contacted the city, and CWU Facilities several times, in an attempt to discuss dog waste, dog waste bags, and bins around parks, John Wayne Trail, and surrounding areas. There is an enormous amount of dog waste in our parks, and along the John Wayne trail that runs north/south near the University.
A lot of the waste, I believe is coming from young people who are coming from surrounding apartments, that take their pets out, and do not collect their dog's waste.
There is so much! It's unhealthy. This is how disease is spread between animals, and humans as well.
I am not sure what the answer is, but somehow this community needs to get the message that they need to pick up after their pets! If they can't pick up after their pets, then maybe they shouldn't be a dog owner.
Responsible dog owners do not leave their pet waste for another dog step in, a child, etc. It's gross, and it makes our city, parks, trails look like crap, literally.
Perhaps something can be written up in the paper to help get the message across. The university facilities has placed a couple of bag pick up areas on the east/west side of ball fields, but no bins. So, if anyone does have the courtesy to pick up the waste, they are leaving it by the bag station, which is better than nothing, but why aren't there disposable bins at same location?
It's unfortunate that people have to be reminded to properly take care of what their pets leave behind, but there are many folks who don't care. I was recently thanked by a woman for picking up my dog's waste on the John Wayne Trail, if that doesn't describe enough how bad this is.