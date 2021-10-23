Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

The traffic engineer’s handbook (referenced in the Ellensburg School District’s traffic analysis) does not allow for designing routine queueing of cars onto a city street.

Concerns about traffic impacts from the schools should be shared with ESD. Designing and building infrastructure associated with the school construction project is ESD’s responsibility.

Traffic has gridlocked in front of Mount Stuart School every day before 2:57 p.m.

Gridlock is a form of traffic congestion where “continuous queues of vehicles block an entire network of intersecting streets, bringing traffic in all directions to a complete standstill.”

If your plan is to pick up a child after school next Monday at Ida Nason Aronica, pack a snack, it is going to be a long eight months.

Pat Kelleher

Ellensburg

