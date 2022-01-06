Letter: Traffic situation around new schools comes as no surprise Stan Douglas Jan 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:This letter is concerning the traffic congestion on Cora street during the pickup of Mount Stuart elementary and Ida Nason elementary students after school. Mount Stuart has been proactive in moving staff parking to the old school and Early Learning Center parking lot on 15th. The ESD staff has a long walk to the school buildings in order to allow plenty of parking for parents at pick up time.The city has given the school district a specific timeline for improving the congestion on Cora during school dismissal times. The district has placed crossing guards who provide safe travel across Cora Street at high traffic times for pedestrians. They are responsible for pedestrian traffic crossings only and not approved to direct the serious traffic congestion issues.The solutions are simple. Provide an additional parking lot for Ida Nason staff that would be beneficial for the flow of traffic at the pick up process during school dismissal. The second option is for the city to make another access street connecting to Cora Street. Lincoln parents did not ask for this relocation from their neighborhood and should not be put in this situation. This is not how our town works. This situation is not a surprise and a solution should have been anticipated by the Ellensburg School District and the city of Ellensburg. Please resolve this situation and don’t make our town the laughing stock of the state.Stan DouglasEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022Jan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondGallery One executive director Monica Miller selected as the Daily Record Person of the YearEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsTOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineCWU Police add Tesla patrol car to fleetMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryCity council appoints Nancy Lillquist as mayorDec. 29 blotter Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter