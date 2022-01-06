Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

This letter is concerning the traffic congestion on Cora street during the pickup of Mount Stuart elementary and Ida Nason elementary students after school. Mount Stuart has been proactive in moving staff parking to the old school and Early Learning Center parking lot on 15th. The ESD staff has a long walk to the school buildings in order to allow plenty of parking for parents at pick up time.

The city has given the school district a specific timeline for improving the congestion on Cora during school dismissal times. The district has placed crossing guards who provide safe travel across Cora Street at high traffic times for pedestrians. They are responsible for pedestrian traffic crossings only and not approved to direct the serious traffic congestion issues.

The solutions are simple. Provide an additional parking lot for Ida Nason staff that would be beneficial for the flow of traffic at the pick up process during school dismissal. The second option is for the city to make another access street connecting to Cora Street. Lincoln parents did not ask for this relocation from their neighborhood and should not be put in this situation. This is not how our town works.

This situation is not a surprise and a solution should have been anticipated by the Ellensburg School District and the city of Ellensburg. Please resolve this situation and don’t make our town the laughing stock of the state.

Stan Douglas

Ellensburg

