...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
approaching 110. Very warm overnight lows in the upper 60s to
lower 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
400 words? Not much space to discuss an important topic like feral cats.
There has been a lot written over the past 20-plus years about the "problem of feral cat populations." It should be addressed as a problem with human populations. In previous articles, "research" has been quoted without citation of exactly what/how that research was and what it actually referred to.
One project referred to a "study" in England identifying cats as a cause for declining bird populations, in which one of the co-authors later stated in CATNIP Magazine (a publication of Tufts University of Veterinary Medicine), "I don't really go along with the idea of cats being a threat to wildlife."
Repeated studies since the 1970s have shown that the main reason for the decline in bird populations is loss of habitat. as reflected by drought (Colorado Wildlife Dept., 1994) habitat loss, over-trapping, and water pollution (Worldwatch Institute, 1994) forest fragmentation across the southern U.S. (University of Georgia, 1988) and poisons in the environment, particularly lawn care products (National Geographic.) Even an entity referred to in early publication referred to by the American Bird Conservancy (www.abcbirds.org) states that "by far the main cause of the decline in bird populations is loss of habitat."
The discussion can go back and forth ad infinitum. What I want to discuss is what does work. There are two things I can think of. Throw-away-cats! Yes, that is a problem. People take their pets that they no longer care for or need and take them away and drop them off with the thinking that, "They are cats. They know how to survive." Wrong! They don't know how to survive! The only mouse they have ever seen came in a package with rattles and catnip inside. They don't know how to find food, water or shelter and when they meet up with existing free-ranging (feral) cats, they don't know how to fend for themselves. My Chet is one of them.
The other is TrapNeuterReturn. Management of feral colonies through TNR is done by the humane trapping, neutering/spaying, and return of cats from these colonies, which are then managed by volunteers with food, water, and veterinary care. Yes, if a cat is seen as ill, they are re-trapped and brought in. Fed cats aren't so ready to work at catching their own food. Overtime, age reduces the remaining members of the colony. TNR works!