I am a resident of Easton I am also concerned in the manner of the public meeting held on October 6, 2020, regarding Marian Meadows. Not everyone was able to join in on the meeting due to poor internet service; nor were we able to talk with our county commissioners and voice our concerns about Marian Meadows and the impacts this development will have on our community. I wish to remind the county commissioners they are supposed to be representing us. Commissioner Wright was seen rolling his eyes; his body language clearly shows he was not interested in what the community of Easton had to say at the meeting. Then to end the meeting when so many people were not able to speak with no additional meeting rescheduled is a down right disgrace.
I spoke with Jerry Marten earlier this summer about him running for county commissioner. He was surprised to hear I was against Love’s Truck Stop and Marian Meadows development. He told me he spent hundred of hours working with the Weis family trying to pave the way for these to come to Easton.
It bothers me when I learned that Jerry Marten’s campaign manager is Mathew Lundh as well as Cory Wright’s. Further investigation reveals Matthew Lundh has involvement in Cle Elum City Council as well. Both Easton and Cle Elum have large land developments proposed in the Upper County. These developers do not care about the current zoning laws. This is troubling to me as a land owner. The impact of these developments will have major repercussions on the quality of life for us the citizens of the upper county. We have to live with the decisions our county commissioners make on our behalf.