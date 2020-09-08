To the Editor:
American Exceptionalism. "It couldn't happen here“.
Democracies fail all the time. And this has never required a majority.
While most Americans couldn't fathom the loss of democracy, Trump has been using the classic authoritarian's playbook:
Gaslighting; sow doubt on truth. When there are no repercussions for lying it teaches power what it can do.
Brand journalists as enemies of the people, demonize minorities.
Require complete obedience, replace the ethical with the zealous, retaliate against dissent.
Control information, use propaganda.
Using the moral equivalence "they're all corrupt anyway" helps prepare you for a dictator.
Manipulate elections. Voting in America has hardly been free and fair for many. However, this election will be on a level that we have previously only seen in distant countries.
Play the emergency card.
Establish a paramilitary. Learn who is with you and who is against you. Install family members for additional protection.
Authoritarians push for a one party state. If you are a member don't think they will share power with you. You are a means to their ends. Do you find yourself justifying things you would never previously have done because your leader promises a desired outcome? Will you be able to explain this to your grandchildren? The parallels to Nazi Germany are chilling.
For Trump doesn't want to govern, governing is hard. Trump wants to rule. He has never grasped the concept that the president is hired by, and works for, the people.
He sees himself as a medieval King; the courts, the congress, the military and banks all work for him. Only the military, which pledges an oath to the constitution, not the president, remains relatively intact. As the daughter of a Berlin Airlift veteran I am appalled by his world view. We cannot let Trump eviscerate the sacrifices our veterans have made.
We are now in the cult of Trump. In religion, a leader is wiling to die for his followers. In a cult, followers die for their leader. Q tells you it is about religion, yet promotes a virulent cult ideology. Q undermines truth, promotes “us vs. them”. This is classic manipulation in an authoritarian state. Fearful people often turn to a strongman. The Russians are masters at this game for a reason.
Authoritarianism is here, but we have a slim chance to take back our democracy. Most importantly, we must never normalize hate.
Melissa Bates
Cle Elum