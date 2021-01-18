So it's been 10 days since the protesters entered the Capitol in what they call a riot. When the rioters were burning down Seattle and run the cops off it was called the Summer of Love by all you liberal Democrats. Do they make hats with two brims so you can cover both your faces?
Ten days and no one knows who the cop was that shot the unarmed woman who in the video was already surrounded by two officers on her right and four directly behind her. Yet someone decided to kill her even though both her hands can be seen as she looked through the window. Had she been Black we would have seen the cop's name by now. So much for white privilege you liberals all claim is taking place.
Now how many people actually entered the Capitol building as a protester? No numbers there either folks. They have no clue or are embarrassed to tell you it was less than 250 people. Trump supposedly had 30,000 people at his gathering that day Less them .01 percent went into the building. Of course, the government we support will not give you that facts.
Trump came into office in 2017 being accused of being a Russian spy. Three years and $45 million later it was shown to be a dirty two-faced lie made up by you liberal Democrats. No three years for Trump people to investigate three weeks at most on fraudulent voters. Would it have changed the outcome? I guess we will never know.
Trump gave the world a full autopsy on Congress, the liberal Democrats and the liberal Republicans we have in office. He exposed their hearts and brains to the country. He showed how childish Congress is and how one person Nancy can stop the financial help to the entire country. No checks and balances on Congress.
So off to war we go. Iran is shooting off missiles tonight. North Korea is on the move. I hope I'm wrong by I predict Biden will have at war by years end. More dollars for Hunter.