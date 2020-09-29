To the Editor:
'Tis the looney season. Democrats/liberals are out in force (figuratively and literally). Let's compare some statements and actions. Obama to business owners (July 13, 2012) "You didn't build that". He also told Americans that the jobs that went overseas weren't coming back. It was the Obama administration who established the "cages" where children were quartered when their parents/guardians were detained for immigration violations. " I have a phone and a pen." Who said the following? "You can keep your doctor." "Every American family will save $2500 per year on their health insurance." "After my reelection I'll have more flexibility."
Trump's campaign promises 1. Build the wall — done & on-going. 2. Ban immigrants from nations tied to Islamic terror — done. 3. Bring back manufacturing jobs that went overseas in the last decade — done & on-going. 4. Impose tariffs on goods made in China & Mexico — China — done, Mexico —renegotiated NAFTA. 5. Full repeal of Obama care — attempted, thwarted by Congress, won in the courts.(tax penalty repealed). 6. Renegotiate Iran nuclear deal — Trump cancelled it. Iran's response — they were continuing to develop nuclear weapons without verification and were earlier given PALLETS of cash by the Obama administration. 7. Trump said he would leave Social Security as is — done. 8. Cut taxes — done. Other Trump accomplishments - U.S. becomes energy independent, job increases, especially minorities, strengthened economy, restored military, forced ISIS out of held territories, reduced constraining environmental regulations, appointing conservative judges, brokered Middle East peace agreements and the list goes on.
What have Democrats done? Impeached the president. What did Joe Biden do in Ukraine and China with his son? Pursued, and continue to pursue, the Russian election meddling only to reveal it was the democrats who were supporting it.
And finally, "We have to pass this bill too see what's in it."
Regarding the COVID pandemic. People are blaming the president. In my career as an emergency response coordinator, all emergencies are handled at the most local level possible. The federal government is present when asked to help with resources exhausted by the locals. Look carefully at who put in place all the controls — masks, social distancing, closures to business, schools, churches, stay home orders, quarantines, reopening plans, phasing, ad nauseum. I sincerely hope people take these and other issues into consideration on Nov. 3rd.
Gordon Kelly
Ellensburg