Pat Fischer’s rants plead for dismissal, but they are also dangerous. An instructive line from Stephen Hawking is “The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, but the illusion of knowledge.” But he was a scientist, so that’s probably out of Pat’s orbit. Pat would rather get the “news” from the Fox propaganda channel; it is interesting that in a libel suit in England, Fox’s lawyers’ defense was that Fox is not a news channel but an opinion channel. The Fox attempt to spin the Black Lives Matter movement as leftist looters and burners is simple-minded propaganda. We don’t know the make-up of the criminals yet, but certainly Antifa (the left) and Boogaloo (the right), and opportunists of every persuasion and color are to blame. Peaceful assembly is enshrined in the Constitution, and the vast majority of protesters are nonviolent.
To assume that the children of the ‘90s just lacked properly indoctrinated patriotism is scapegoating and mindless flag waving. Because most wars are fought because of nationalism and religious intolerance, it is a good idea to know what to be proud of and what not to be. It’s hard to be proud of the 200 years of slavery, 100 years of Jim Crow laws after President Johnson hijacked Emancipation following Lincoln’s assassination, the Supreme Court upholding “separate but equal” prejudices, the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 that made Asians illegal, Native American genocide, the current profiling and black voter suppression. …
Conversely, there is as much to be proud of, and America, if it would finally believe its own Declaration of Independence (“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal”), could be the greatest nation in the world and a true democracy. All nations have racist pasts, and most are prejudiced toward some ethnic or religious group today. Protests by maligned groups are a way to correct what is unfair, an opportunity rather than a disgrace.
The biggest irony in Fischer’s screed is the suggestion that Biden might create the very world Trump has created. A recent ad for Trump shows pictures of looting and bombing and says this is what you get with Biden, but all the images are what we got with Trump. You can’t just call yourself the law and order guru without understanding what the social problems are and trying to address them, which is much more likely with Biden.