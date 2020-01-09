It seems to be extremely difficult for some people to understand the world of President Trump. The man is brilliant and he has a 156 IQ to prove it. Most people do not like his tweets and comments but for those of you who find fault with words you really have a deep-seated problem. Clothes do not make the man and words do not make the man. You form an opinion on what he says and ignore what he does. In 400 words I cannot explain it in clear enough language for many of you to understand. It's complicated.
Let's take the Iran deal today. What has been the big hangup for the past 50 years as far as oil in the Middle East? It was controlled by OPEC. Trump realized that one of the biggest reasons we have/had problems in the Middle East was oil. Not one POTUS before him tried to solve the problem. In fact Obama shut down oil development every chance he got. George Bush owned oil. He was part of the money game. Many in Congress own oil stock.
What did Trump do right off the bat. He made us energy independent by allowing the drilling the pipeline and reduced regulations. It ticked off the swamp.We do not need foreign oil. Problems still exist with Iran so our intelligence people identified Soleimani as the behind the scenes culprit in our inability to get any sort of peace agreement with Iran. Trump solved the Soleinmani problem. Now we will see if the leaders in Iran want to choose another path. Soleimani controlled much of the government and its decisions. The missiles fired last night were paid for by Obama in his quest to appease Iran so they would sign a phony nuke deal. Soleimani was one of the main players.
You people call Trump a liar? What lies has he told that effect your pocket book? Still waiting for the Obama 34 times told lie I would receive $2,500. The farmers, you know the people who feed you, were willing to sacrifice to get a China deal. Trump bettered the playing field for our dairy farmers with USMCA. He’s trying to help the food chain in America survive. He’s trying to help the little guy survive and all you Trump haters focus on is his language and past. Believe me it’s the Democrat Party!