News reports indicate that President Trump and his lawyers are urging majority Republican legislators in some battleground states that voted for Joe Biden to ignore the popular vote and select electors committed to Donald Trump. I would think, that if the legislators actually do this, it would create a real constitutional crisis.
The Constitution says that the electors shall be selected in such manner as the legislature shall direct. As in the state of Washington this legislative directive is embodied in law. Washington state law says that all of Washington’s 12 electoral votes will go to the candidate who gets the majority of the ballots cast. I would assume that other states have passed similar laws saying how their electoral votes will be allocated.
Of course, the legislature can change the law, but if they do so after the election, it is an ex post facto law, which is prohibited by the U.S. Constitution. You would think that Rudy Giuliani, as a lawyer, would know this.