Got a kick out of the Record’s Left and Right column for CWU professors. Seriously, any professor’s on the right? Not likely.
I guess it’s up to us laymen to respond. So this latest professor is blathering about how stupid us Trumpers are for believing the elections were rigged. Why, yes we do! Kind of strange that at 6:31 a.m. on November 4th a dump of 149,772 votes were delivered to the state of Michigan and that 96% of them went to Biden or that at 3:42 a.m. a dump of 143,379 miraculously appeared for Biden in the state of Wisconsin. Both changed the states from red to blue at the last minute.
Then there’s the recount in Arizona that Democrats are freaking about. It would seem they should welcome the recount to validate their victory. As inflation sky-rockets, Israel and Iran get ready to nuke each other, immigrants and drugs invade our country at record rates, and gas prices go through the roof, Trump should be looking pretty good for even the most naive of college professors. Oh, and they should be pretty happy that their ivory towers are in Ellensburg instead of some Seattle-like city where their defund the police policies would make them, especially, very ripe for victimhood.