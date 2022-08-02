Try setting aside the hate for just one day
To the Editor:
...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY... .Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690, AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may spread rapidly. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, especially in the Kittitas Valley. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
To the Editor:
In response to some recent letters to the editor:
Really Socialist?
I’ve waited and it is the disgraced, twice impeached ex-president’s fault! “They” are not socialists. They are Democrats. “They” do not hate law enforcement or America. The border is not “wide open”. Do the letter writers who only espouse hate, collect a Social Security check? So, I guess “they” aren’t “useful idiots” while you cash your Social Security check every month and drive on interstate highways. America is not in the gutter as some have ranted.
The January 6th Committee is not a “show”. It is a fact-finding mission, utilizing the rule of law to collect evidence of illegal, treasonous actions and to educate the American people. Listen, read, educate yourself using critical thinking. Not Faux “news” The impeachment “attempts” were not attempts but utilizing the rule of law, the hearings produced a disgraced twice impeached ex-president. Years of mob violence fomented by the disgraced, twice impeached ex-president, resulted in an attack on the U.S. Capital, the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of executive power. No action to quell the treasonous and seditious mob was taken by the disgraced, twice impeached ex-president. Mob violence is never justified. That bears repeating: Mob violence is never justified. We do not live in a mobocracy but under the rule of law.
There is no need or justification for continued hatred. Let up on characterizing U.S. citizens as “us” and “them” Take a deep breath, switch to de-caf and try for a day, just one day — to accentuate the positive in your life, our community, our state, our nation and the world.
Mark Chmelewski
Ellensburg
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.