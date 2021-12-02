Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


U.S. actions in Afghanistan defy explanations

To the Editor:

The U.S. leadership in Washington, D.C., has stepped into some very deep holes recently and the worst is our almost total screw-up in Afghanistan.

Leaving billions of dollars worth of military vehicles, weapons, ammunition, clothing and more to our enemies is just insane. All this stuff was hauled over there and should have been transported back here.

We also left Afghans there that had been supporting our efforts to make a better country for those people. Why did Congress and our military leaders not try to stop this craziness?

Howard Briggs

Cle Elum

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.