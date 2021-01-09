The Daily Record’s editorial on Jan. 6 was an incomplete and misleading approach to the problem of contemporary fascism. No, we are not living in a fascist state, but blithely dismissing the issue by describing it as an Italian party birthed during World War I is to overlook the most extreme and deadly of all the fascist phenomena between the two world wars: German National Socialism. That movement shared characteristics with other fascist parties around the world at that time and this.
Fascism’s roots pre-date World War I. It was a reaction to the unsettling changes of the late 19th century: primarily the social and political transformations that accompanied industrialization. Budding fascists rejected democratic government, respect for civil rights, and social reform. They elevated hyper-nationalism and hyper-racism as antidotes to the social decay they thought existed because of the migration from idyllic villages to crowded large cities.
After World War I, these buds became voracious flowers. While maintaining old enemies, fascists added a new one: the Communism victorious in postwar Russia. To combat fascist foes, leaders — like the revered Hitler — instigated and condoned violence. Fascists exploited the openness of parliamentary democracy in order to acquire total authority. Traditional conservative elites often helped them gain control.
Fascism, like other political movements, is a varied beast, tailoring itself to local circumstances. The common denominator is a radical reaction to change that espouses the characteristics noted above. The fact that change is ongoing suggests that fascism will always be with us. When other parties fail to relieve the discomfort caused by change, many people instinctively fall back on fascist measures.
It is time for us as a nation to abandon the delusion that the U. S. cannot harbor a fascist movement. We have done so in the past, are doing it in the present, and will do so in the future. To preserve democracy, suggests a recent commentator to the New Yorker, we must knead it like dough, massaging it daily with democratic practices, habits, and speech. That means countering fascist attitudes whenever we experience them. As an historian of Europe who, each year for 40 years, narrated the violence and tragedies that befell fascist states of the 1920s and subsequent decades, I fervently want the United States to avoid their fates.