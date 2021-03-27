Unhinged, evil potato head, seeking collapse of U.S. speaks out
I’m writing in response to Marlene Pfeifer’s letter of March 23 in which she complains of what she calls beyond the pale hatred from the left. She cites Rich Ray’s letter of March 18 as a perfect example of that hatred. She then then asks that, when considering letters from the left, the Daily Record use the same policies that it does when considering letters from the right.
Maybe Ms. Pfeifer would prefer that we on the left exercise the discretion Douglas Driver did on March 20 and civilly refer to Republican party leaders like her as “Potato heads” of “diminished cognitive ability.” Perhaps she would prefer that we mirror the restrained language of Les (Goochiish) Wolfsfather Peratrovich’s March 10 letter, in which he claimed liberals like me harbor a despotic, totalitarian agenda and are “something evil” that has invaded politics. Would Ms. Pfeifer feel better about our political climate if we on the left use, as a guide, Pat Fischer’s letter of March 6, with its more modest assertion that my goal, as a liberal, is merely to collapse our financial system and so gain control of people’s lives. Or perhaps she would favor Doug Myers gentle rhetoric of February 16, which asserted that I and my ilk are “blood thirsty cancel culture loons,” who are “completely off the rails and unhinged” and should be “sent to an insane asylum,” as the model of proper decorum in public discourse?
I confess, as a blood thirsty, off the rails, unhinged, evil, potato head, of diminished cognitive ability, who seeks to collapse the United States economy, impose a despotic, totalitarian agenda and control the lives of all of its citizens, I cannot wrap my obviously addled and sick mind around the idea that the Daily Record censors letter to the editor sent by those on the right in an effort to ensure that they do not go beyond the pale in expressing their disdain for the likes of me. If it does, I can’t imagine what the letters reject purport. Or maybe I can.
“The lady doth protest too much, me thinks.”