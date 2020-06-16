On April 15, I wrote a letter pertaining to professionals at the KVH Medical Arts Center not wearing masks when I had blood drawn for a physical. Today I returned for another blood draw and was amazed to see that nothing had changed. The receptionist was not wearing a mask.
Although she was enclosed in plexiglass on the patient side, she interacted with other workers on her side of the partition. When I entered the small waiting room with two chairs, there was one other person waiting who was not wearing a mask. While I was taken into the treatment room by an employee wearing a mask, I saw other employees with their masks pulled down walking through the facility.
It is my understanding that as of June 8, all employees in the state are required to wear masks under the Safe Start Washington plan outlined by Governor Inslee. Dr. Larson has also reiterated these sentiments in his briefings.
Despite state and local efforts, mask wearing in Ellensburg has not really caught on with the general population, even though it has been shown that mask wearing reduces the spread of the Covid-19 virus. As I am in a high risk group for catching the virus because of my age, I find it a bit unsettling shopping in our local establishments where so few customers are wearing masks.
I find it extremely unsettling to enter the KVH medical facility where employees are not wear masks! These are the professionals who should be leading by example and protecting the health and well being of their patients.