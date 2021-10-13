Letter: Upper County needs coordinated fire evacuation plan Susan Johnson Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:It is October, and we in Roslyn were fortunate to have had no imminent wildfire threat in our city this past wildfire season. Fortunate, for we know that lightning sparked several large wildfires across our state and across the West, and we know that lightning can strike anywhere. We have been spared for now, and yet, the harsh reality is that our wildfire season has lengthened to begin in May and to extend into September.During that time, some of us readied ourselves with packed bags in case of an emergency evacuation in the middle of the night, like in Paradise, or in the middle of the day, like in Greenville, like Malden here in our own state. We have seen the photos and watched the videos of these towns burnt to cinders, and we heard the terrifying stories of people trapped in their homes and cars unable to escape the deadly flames. We know that the beauty of Roslyn’s forested mountain setting also exacerbates our town’s wildfire risk and challenges the success of any effective evacuation possibilities.Our family has asked the city to make the following considerations a top priority: to have a coherent, well-publicized, coordinated wildfire warning system and evacuation plan. If we are struck suddenly, as other towns have been, knocking on doors will not notify us in time. What are our evacuation routes? What are Ronald’s? What are Pine Loch Sun’s? What about Suncadia? What about the spreading developments along and beyond Lake Cle Elum? Can we build a coordinated plan? Can we hold a town hall meeting (whether in-person or on Zoom or both) to inform the public of the evacuation routes for each neighborhood? Can we have notification plans and routes posted around town, at the post office, the businesses, the library, along the roads? Can we have an informative mailing to each post office box? Could we perhaps have a Fire Readiness Commission to coordinate plans among communities? Could we have an “evacuation drill”? We in this narrow corridor from Roslyn to the lake and beyond have no guarantees. Even with the well-intentioned and robust efforts of fire-wising, forest management, and prescribed burns, we have no guarantee that we will be spared again. May our committed citizenry, our mayor and city council, our county leaders come together with a proactive plan for the safety of all.Susan JohnsonRoslyn 