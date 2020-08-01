To the young man participating in the BLM protest at Fifth and Main at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020. This person was waving an American Flag he had hung upside down from the pole. This was so disrespectful to me as a staunch patriot, to every veteran and most US citizens. It served no purpose but to further dissension and division within society. I would ask him, what positive things is he doing to help end racism?
I doubt he realizes what the American Flag stands for and what it means to be a patriot. So many of the young people today detest the USA, capitalism and the American dream. They want everything given to them without having to work for it, they want to embrace socialism without realizing how devastating it would be to the USA.
It is appropriate to fly the flag upside down only "as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property." He was clearly not in any danger. If he thinks it was a social statement of what is happening today, I think he missed the mark.