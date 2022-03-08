I am writing to share my deep concern for the recent Ellensburg School District decision to cut their full-time secondary school librarian positions for the 2022-23 school year. This is such devastating news for Ellensburg students and for the local and global community to which they belong.
As a student at Morgan Middle School and a graduate of Ellensburg High School, I was taught two of my greatest life skills by the full-time librarians: the ability to find and evaluate information. These skills served me first as a post-secondary student, while I worked toward my B.A. and later, M.Ed. These skills served me as I became a mom, and the internet had many recommendations for how to take care of my child. These skills served me in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 as I decided who to cast my vote for in the presidential elections and have guided me as I determined who and what to vote for in all state and local elections as well.
School Librarians are not a disposable resource. They arguably teach the most valuable skill our students need to be “successful global citizens in an ever-changing world” — the ability to find and evaluate information. I urge the district to reconsider these cuts. For a generation coming of age in a world of misinformation and “fake news,” now more than ever do we need an electorate capable of finding and evaluating information critically.
Callie Triller (Gordon)
Ellensburg High School Class of ‘08, Dillon, Montana