I'm not a chemist or biologist so my view of the chemicals sprayed on our roads comes from my experience as a mechanic: Namely that of disassembling extremely rusted components from the underside of peoples cars in this valley. It wasn't always this way, in fact Washington doesn't even make most automobile manufacturers "salt belt" states lists.
In 1997 there was a pilot project eliminating gravel and applying salt to I-90 from Snoqualmie pass. Apparently that worked so well that now all our roads are subject to chemical snow control. Uniquely interesting because rather than reacting to snowfall with mechanical removal and traction improvement chemicals can be applied based on weather forecast even if it doesn't snow.
I have always said weather forecaster's have the best job: No one really expects better than 50% accuracy of them, except road crews. Unfortunately that translates to lots of chemical absorbing little more than moisture from the atmosphere leaving that slightly slippery tacky corrosive to be applied directly to the undercarriage of your automobile from a road that would otherwise be bare and dry.
Worse still is actual snowfall that isn't removed mechanically at all. Near the end of December two inches of snow fell downtown. The city responded by applying enough salt to melt it into those street drains that say they go into the river.
You could just dump these chemicals directly into the river and save the cars, but that would be polluting.
What do I know? I'm just a mechanic.