Hey, did you hear if you blame Brandon for high gas prices you are "Un-American"? That's what "our" Dem Rep. Kim Schrier said on the Brandi Cruse show "Undivided!"
So Executive Ordering the American Pipeline dead and supporting a Russian Pipeline wasn't enough (woohoo, you rock Brandon! Russian Jobs over American Jobs), rejoining the Paris Agreement (which will result in more anti-American fossil fuel regulations) without the approval of Congress, stopped leases on federal lands and waters, in the Arctic Wildlife Refuge and on the Navaho Indian Reservation (Brandon hates Indigenous Tribes from making money?). His support of the Green New Deal which was included in the "build back better plan", he's sent representatives to Saudi/UAE to get OPEC to increase production (Hey let's depend on foreign oil, look how well that's working out for Europe depending on Russian oil).
I've been enjoying that Saudi and UAE won't even answer his calls! That is a hoot, Saudi and UAE really respect the current president, that tells you what the world thinks of Brandon. Anyway, I'm disgusted with that dem rep that is calling me "Un-American", I can tell you that I'm showing her that she's No. 1 in my book!
Apparently blame is a big thing with her, we're supposed to "blame" Putin for the gas price rises, it's all "COVID's" fault. The exact quote is "To not blame Putin, first of all, is denying reality, and second frankly is "Un-American" "So this is Putin's fault".
Who else is playing the blame game? Why that would be the great deflector Brandon, it's not Brandon's policies, it's COVID, it's Putin, it's little green men in the moon that Brandon dreamed of while napping. So anytime "my" dem rep wants to drive by and wave at the American Flag at the end of my sidewalk, she's welcome to, I'll be out there signalling to her that she's "Number 1" in my book.
Sign me disgusted, looking forward to the mid terms ... I know how I'm voting ... Thank you for opportunity to vent about this disgusting acting/speaking dem rep, sign me off as that "Un-American" from Ellensburg..