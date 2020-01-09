I write as a combat veterans and member of the Ellensburg VFW Post. Our goal this year by June is 15 new members. We meet weekly for lunch on Wednesdays. Bring your DD-214 and you can join right then, or we have forms to retrieve yours.
There is a monthly Tuesday night meeting at 7 p.m. Our youngest member is an Iraqi War vet. Our two oldest are WWII veterans that are active members. The rest of us who are active are somewhere between. Our membership count is 70, but not as many as we would like are active.
We get involved in many activities and have a once a month fundraiser. We are a praying post and when two or three or more of us get together to pray for a need Jesus Christ shows up. And the result usually quite quickly is a good report, often a healing, restored relationship or the occasional miracle. So if you decide to join us for lunch to check us out; don’t be afraid to let one of us know if you have a prayer need.
Our luncheon talk can get heated at times over politics, or football. But is mostly friendly banter. We have other interests, too. If you don’t have a close friend you can confide in, and are a combat veteran come check us out. Also we have an auxiliary that some of our wives and other women who love veterans can join that meets at the same time. Our post location is across from the Post Office in downtown Kittitas.
One of our service officers is the current Post Commander. His number is 509-260-0534. He lives in Cle Elum. If you need help with benefits. Also, Nadine from Yakima will be at the post most of the day starting at 0900, Wednesday the 15th of January and she is an expert if you are in need of financial help. She joins us monthly. The VFW and the American Legion are the only two veterans organizations in the valley that have official Congressional backing that were founded by an act of the U.S. Congress. If you are looking for a band of brothers we invite you to join. If you just need a cup of coffee and want to bend my ear my number is 933-1778. I live in Ellensburg.
A three tour Vietnam combat infantryman, Ellensburg