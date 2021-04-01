Here, I believe, is a fresh way to look at the races. I begin by asking a very important question: Are the different races a blessing or a curse? I believe that God created the different races to be a blessing. Throughout creation there is variety. Roses are beautiful, but what if roses were the only flower? It would be pretty thorny! Variety is everywhere around us — variety in plants, animals, colors, people, and much more. Should we be surprised that there is a diversity of races and skin color? Personally, I have been blessed by every race and color (and we all have).
My dad developed many Native American friendships when he was young. He took me to the Pow Wows and proudly introduced me to his friends. That was a rich part of my childhood.
As a young person and up to today, I have been blessed by the black race. One of my favorite movies was “The Jackie Robinson Story” starring Jackie Robinson. Another favorite movie is “To Sir with Love,” starring Sidney Poitier. My favorite singer as a young person was Nat King Cole. I am not alone in having been blessed by black entertainers such as The Supremes, The Platters, Michael Jackson, Sammie Davis Jr., and many more. Also, one of my favorite Christian speakers has been E. V. Hill. I have quoted him often over the years.
I have also been blessed in various ways by the other races God created. I had a two-year tour in Japan as serviceman. I came back to the U.S. with a deep appreciation and love for the Japanese people and their culture.
I was raised in Southern California. There, I learned that Hispanics are, in general, much better workers than I am. How did I learn this? I worked alongside of them and could not keep up. And I could go on in my appreciation for the way the different races God created are a blessing to each other.
Sadly, this perspective is mostly lost in our society where we are more and more seeing races from a Marxist perspective — as victors and victims in a struggle over which race is dominant; rather than seeing each of the different races as being a blessing to each other.
So, should we hate each other or enjoy the diversity that is among the one human race? Self-pity comes easy to all of us. But what does it get us?—hate, riots, division, and endless turmoil. The opposite is much more appealing to me — love, forgiveness, appreciation, respect, mutual support, and unity.