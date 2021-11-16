Letter: Virginia governor election an indication that people are fed up Bryan Elliott Nov 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:If you were to watch legacy media in the moments following the stunning victory of Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin over establishment Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the blue state of Virginia, you’d likely see apologists for the Establishment Class, wringing their hands over how “insidious conservatives” used “racist dog whistles” and fear mongering to convert “white rage” into a win at the polls.This tone-deaf response is exactly why over 1.6 million Virginians voted for the candidate who could speak to their legitimate economic and education concerns without calling them racists. The reaction to the Virginia Governor’s race, is just the most recent example of how the Establishment Class completely fails to understand that Americans on the right, left and center all generally agree that this country is headed in the wrong direction on a range of issues; from foreign policy, to COVID, to immigration and the economy.The fact is, that there are a lot of legitimately angry people in this country, who simply don’t trust the “experts” anymore — and for good reason. It seems as if the past 30 years has been a never-ending saga of politicians and bureaucrats being exposed for their incompetence, abuses and hypocrisy’s. Is corruption really more rampant now than it was in earlier generations? Probably not, but in the information age, blatant incompetence and abuses that may have gone unnoticed, now refuse to stay hidden for long. Whether it's the absolute humiliation of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, or pro mask, anti-rich politicians attending a mask-less gala that costs $30,000 a ticket, or even a local city council candidate lying about her residency, each of these offenses collectively work to degrade the public trust.If Virginia is any indicator, it's clear that people are fed up and it is time for a new generation of men and women to lead with integrity to help mend this divide.Bryan ElliottEllensburg 