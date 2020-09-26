To the Editor:
Never forget the Democrats’ oppositional attempts to diminish the Trump presidency and their incessant, on-going attempts to undo a duly elected president.
First and foremost was the so-called Russian collusion, a proven hoax that never happened. It was a travesty that involved spying on a presidential candidate and then an elected President. Next, they aggressively pushed forward impeachment proceedings.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit during the impeachment hearings, I’ll bet they thought it was their holy grail for getting rid of President Trump. When talk of vaccines and therapeutics came to a possible reality, they down played it, then focused on all mail-in voting and the Post Office. These attempts, which basically are to overwhelm the system, come right out of the playbook, “Rules for Radicals”.
The rioting, destroying of historical statues, and defunding the police are all part of this attempt to disrupt the system and cause as much havoc as possible. This is not how a civilized society runs. If elections and court rulings don’t go your way, you don’t have the right to destroy other people’s private property and commit other crimes.
Leo Terrell, a black civil rights attorney, is voting Republican for the first time as many other minorities are also doing. Hispanics seem to be moving in this direction as poll numbers indicate due to economic advantages and opportunities. Voting is important, but that means every legal vote and that there is a hold fast deadline for every vote cast.
As far as the current issue with the Supreme Court, there are no time lines required by the Constitution. The Dems want to delay the appointment in favor of stacking the court themselves. The voters actually did speak out in the last two elections, (1), during the Presidential election and (2), the mid-terms where the Republicans actually increased their margin in the Senate.
President Trump has weathered undeserved political storm after storm and not only should he be re-elected, but many down line Democrats need to be voted out because of the resistance and total non-cooperation with anything to do with the present administration. Think how much more could have been accomplished with just a small amount of Democratic cooperation!
Steve Zabransky
Ellensburg