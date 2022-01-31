In response to the Davis Cross letter on his levy dive. First off David, public school teacher salaries are public information. Anyone can easily find them on google by typing in K-12 School Employee Salaries Washington State.
Fact checking your comment. Thirty-nine Ellensburg school employees make over $100,000 a year (2019-2020) 26 are administration-type but 13 are listed as teachers — the highest one receiving $120,963 a year. Did you fail to look them up?
Obvious some of you are dancing to the cats laser pointer..when you quote from gossip and not from facts. Let me warn all you folks.. This is not the only offer they will make. If you vote no they will come back with a better offer! That is a fact not a comment off the cuff. I have five immediate family involved in another school district. Believe me this levy thing can be done for much less considering the millions of dollars this district has already received from COVID and the fact they are on the schedule for another $7 million in the future..
David says they bought Chrome Books with the COVIDmoney..One phone call told me the cost of Chrome books is around $310 each to districts. Using that figure 3,000 new books would cost around $930,000 I ask David where did they spend the rest of the millions they received. Folks don't be fooled by the bright shiny objects..Make this district come back with some kind of sensible request. The money they have from COVID needs to be in the budget for what it was specified for. Eighty percent of the next $7 million dollar drop can be used as the school sees fit.
I know for a fact more dollars will not change your child's grades. Money is not the answer that is obvious..Let me quote you more facts: ESD 52% of students met ELA standards, 44.2% met math standards, 43.4% met science standards in 2019/2020.
Vote no force them to come back with a better offer.. Don't believe the numbers throw out around you Use your computer and verify the facts!