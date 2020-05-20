Americans are facing another disheartening choice this November. Both major party nominees are, for the second time in a row, unqualified to be president of the United States, each in their own way (with some overlap). Hayek was correct: when it comes to the state, the worst get on top. Politics — choosing for others and using the state to coerce them into going along with your choices — appeals to very people that should never be given political power.
Voting for candidates is often described as the process of choosing the lesser of evils, which assumes that one of those evils — while undesirable — is not completely unqualified, and that we are willing to grudgingly vote for them. That assumption is not always valid, and neither of these candidates is worthy of our vote. America has almost 330 million people, and these are our choices?
The legitimacy of our system of government is, in theory, grounded in the consent of the governed. However, our elections are structured such that the only way to withhold consent is not to vote. While low turnout may signal our disinterest or disapproval, one of the unqualified candidates will still become president. We need a way to withhold consent through voting, we need None of the Above (NOTA) to be on the ballot.
We could vote for NOTA to withhold consent when presented with unqualified candidates. If NOTA received a plurality of votes it could trigger a new election — a redo election — that excludes the candidates that lost to NOTA. Along with mitigating the problem of consent, NOTA could reduce incumbency advantages and negative campaigning, and increase voter turnout.
NOTA would transfer power from politicians and political parties to voters, and therefore faces strong opposition from the major parties and those that collude with them. Nevada is the only state with a NOTA option but it lacks the trigger mechanism for a new election. Many more states would need to adopt NOTA — with a redo mechanism — for it to become a meaningful way to withhold consent.
Voting for third-party and independent candidates can be another way to withhold consent from major party candidates. However, they will probably never command the broad support that NOTA could when both major party candidates are unqualified. NOTA would allow Americans to reject choosing between unqualified candidates and demand better choices from political parties.