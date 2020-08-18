In a recent letter the writer asserts " If the working man gets out to vote in November Trump wins easily". This working man ( 30+ years of driving and unloading semi-trucks ) disagrees.
Trumps botched handling of the C-19 pandemic ( "It's a hoax" It'll be gone by April " etc.) has resulted in tens of thousands of dead Americans plus a severly damaged economy with trillions of dollars more of "national debt". Now he is sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service for his benefit alone.
Trumps campaign slogan is "KEEP AMERICA GREAT 2020". I, along with millions of other working men and women, do not believe that Americas current situation is "GREAT", which is why, on Nov. 3rd we will "FIRE THE LIAR" by voting "Blue" for the Biden-Harris ticket to elect a team who will actually "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN"