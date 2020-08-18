Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

In a recent letter the writer asserts " If the working man gets out to vote in November Trump wins easily". This working man ( 30+ years of driving and unloading semi-trucks ) disagrees.

Trumps botched handling of the C-19 pandemic ( "It's a hoax" It'll be gone by April " etc.) has resulted in tens of thousands of dead Americans plus a severly damaged economy with trillions of dollars more of "national debt". Now he is sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service for his benefit alone.

Trumps campaign slogan is "KEEP AMERICA GREAT 2020". I, along with millions of other working men and women, do not believe that Americas current situation is "GREAT", which is why, on Nov. 3rd we will "FIRE THE LIAR" by voting "Blue" for the Biden-Harris ticket to elect a team who will actually "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN"

Brian Barto

Ellensburg

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.