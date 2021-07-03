Generations of fellow Americans, including quite a few from my own family, have fought through world wars and all kinds of trouble, at huge cost, to protect core freedoms including one of the most critical: our choice and ability to live in a democracy. Yet where I find my country and its democracy today, I could never have imagined! Now, too many seem willing, even eager to just hand it over.
Given that people hold widely differing opinions about governing and all manner of things, the question for every age is: how are leaders to be chosen? Heredity has been one way. Also, who’s best at applying force through violence, who’s most willing to use it, and able to gather the most followers to carry it out. Both methods have major downsides.
The defining traits of a democracy are that leaders are chosen through the free and fair vote of the people, proscribed by rules and procedures, and that the final outcome and transfer of power are accepted. As tempting as it may be, no side or party can just decide that its views are the most righteous and so must prevail even by subverting the rules. No individual can proclaim victory by fabricating election fraud just because his or her thirst for power is insatiable. When these things are allowed to happen, the democracy is perilously close to the end.
This is happening before our eyes. An ex-president who has so little regard for democracy and is so driven by the need for power that he has fabricated the story line of a stolen election despite all actual evidence to the contrary. He even proclaimed it months before the election. It seems to be a huge temptation that many followers are unable to resist: if we just take up the story and jump on board with this man, maybe we can have it all our way!
However, a question for these followers: how long do you really think things will go “your way”. Autocratic regimes from around the world have shown that once power is out of the hands of the people, their welfare is only given lip service at best. Once democracy is gone, it is extremely difficult to get back. Do you really understand what we have to lose?
Also, a reminder: “All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent."