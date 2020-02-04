I appreciate Laura Landon's reply to my letter about the absence of sidewalk flags on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. I regret if I upset her or anyone else in the Scouting community. My intent was simply to suggest that MLK Day be added to the dates recognized by Troop 413 with flags. I did try to contact the group before publishing my letter.
Ms. Landon wrote that it is too hard to post the flags for a mid-winter holiday, and the risk of inclement weather is too great. Anyone would understand the times when those challenges were too much for the Scouts, if an effort was made each year.
As I wrote — and none of this is the fault or responsibility of Ms. Landon or anyone in Scouting — Ellensburg is not welcoming to people of color. It is easy to find reports of black people called the n-word by people in pickups. Until recently, a confederate flag flew beneath a U.S. flag east of Ellensburg. There have even been KKK flags flying in the area.
This problem belongs to all of us.
So it is not a good look for the flags to be missing on this particular holiday. If Troop 413 added MLK Day to the dates for which businesses now donate about $15/day, it would be a true service to the community.
Perhaps the Scouts could approach their current clients with a proposal to add MLK Day for an additional $15. Businesses would likely be as eager to display their welcoming attitude toward all customers as they are to show their patriotism.
That way, the scouts earn more, MLK is honored when weather allows, and we can all enjoy the uplifting sight of streets lined with Old Glory during the darkest time of the year.