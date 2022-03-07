...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Letter: Ways to reach out and help Ukrainian refugees
The war in Ukraine has caused refugees to increase in volumes not seen since the end of World War II. These numbers in such a short space of time would burden any country, but they currently fall on an eastern Europe that is economically less well off. They need help.
According to the respected, international newspaper The Guardian, the following relief organizations all have Ukraine Crisis Funds and are deemed most effective by Charity Navigator, an evaluating organization. The recommended organizations are: Global Giving; Direct Relief; CARE; Doctors without Borders; SAVE the Children; International Rescue Committee. If you want to help, choose one and donate whatever you can afford. Each has a Web page that allows you to use the site directly or supplies you with a mailing address.