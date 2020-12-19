“Bear Says Thanks” is a book given to my daughter, and I was surprised by the lesson it taught her.
Bear wants to host a dinner with his friends, but on their generosity he sadly depends. “You have brought yummy treats! You are so nice to share. But me, I have nothing. My cupboards are bare!”
This story is true for us every day, as we think what we offer is less than OK. But Bear’s friends have a special lesson to teach, a lesson that applies deeply to us each.
Why just last week I was working at the food bank, and I saw a person who we’ll go ahead and call Frank. Frank was there to receive food, and his situation had him in a bad mood. But then in came a customer from Pioneer next door, who did not need food and was not the slightest bit poor. But they needed help because their car battery had died, they couldn’t fix it no matter how hard they tried.
Frank was excited because that he could do! “I know how to do it! I can fix it for you!” And out they went into the cold, and I watched community building unfold.
Bear couldn’t offer food because his cupboards were bare, but he had something else to share. Bear’s friends provided all of the food, but Bear shared the great stories as they sat together and chewed.
Please keep in mind this holiday season, that we are each in this community for a reason. We all have unique gifts to share, will you use yours? This I do dare.
Upper County Food Bank Manager, Ellensburg