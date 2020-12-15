I applaud the City Council for establishing the Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity Committee. The Committee went on a listening tour to hear what people had to say. The responses they received indicate that Ellensburg is a pretty nice place to live, but there is still work to be done to make sure that everyone in our diverse population feels safe and included in our community.
Racism has been embedded in our institutions and our daily lives since the beginning of our republic. We have gone through periods of slavery, segregation, state-supported terror (lynching), prejudice and discrimination. Until the middle of the 20th century, only white people could become naturalized citizens. No one in America can escape this legacy. Our history affects us all. This country and this town are not divided between racists and non-racists. We have all been affected and infected by our racist heritage. It is a matter of degree. There has been progress over the years, but it will take additional intentional effort to rid ourselves of the last vestiges of this disease of racism.
Since the passage of the Immigration Act of 1965, the United States has become and will continue to become increasingly diverse. Asians, who were largely excluded from migrating to the U.S. under previous immigration acts, are now welcome. Worsening conditions in Central America and Mexico, caused in part by American policy, will continue to send large numbers of Latinx northward. They are different from the European migrations that characterized our earlier history. We must learn to relate to these newcomers in a humane way. I am pleased that the City Council has begun to address this challenge.
But the IDE Committee’s charge does not have to do only with racism and xenophobia. They also must address the differences within our native-born population, many of whom are white — different groups such as people with disabilities, different sexual orientations, or gender identities. We often have felt most comfortable with people who are like us, but we must learn to live with diversity and ensure that all share in the American Dream. The IDE Committee is taking us further along that road.