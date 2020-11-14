Following the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a local teacher in Burlington — a town of 11,000 residents — introduced a lesson to her students on racism. Local leadership received some angry input from the community.
Eventually the school board openly supported the teacher’s lesson and supported the Black Lives Matter Movement stating “There is no neutrality when pursuing equity. The fact that we even need to specifically say that Black Lives Matter to affirm the importance of human beings is to say that we as a nation have not done a good job of regarding black and brown people as valuable members of our society historically or currently,” they affirmed.
It was co-signed by the Burlington police chief, the National Equity Project, as well as the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism.
We, as a nation and culture, must collectively take responsibility for racial discrimination. The Civil War did not end racism or the subjugation of the blacks and brown in our country. Laws now labeled ‘Jim Crow’ continued to oppress and were enacted between 1876 and 1965. Generally, they required ‘separate but equal’ facilities based on race in public places. Do you think it was just the southern states? 39 states had segregation laws. Go to wikipedia.com and search ‘List of Jim Crow law examples by state’. Jim Crow laws institutionalized a number of economic, educational and social disadvantages. Prior to the Civil War, pro-slavery politicians flagrantly upheld laws that supported the ownership of people.
History reveals the roots and awful nature of systemic racism. Oppressed people are generations of populations living with trauma which changes everything about their lives. Any individual that has experienced an emotionally painful, sudden, and uncontrollable racist encounter is at risk of suffering from a traumatic injury. Google ‘racial trauma’ for insight into this topic.
As a nation and culture, we must acknowledge our responsibility today and for as long as our nation exists. Meaningful reform is an ongoing process and only with this as our abiding policy will we be able to serve the generations of Americans that follow.
Support local conversations and action by leadership to recognize and change systemic and cultural racism. We might begin by establishing local school curricula which bring these discussions into our classrooms for every age.
Can’t we all agree that there is no neutrality when pursuing equity?