Two hundred and fifty thousand people are dead and Donald Trump is golfing. He cares about no one except himself.
Trump has not been to a coronavirus virus task force meeting in five months. He is a compulsive liar. Over 20,000 lies since he took over office. He calls it a rigged election, but his own head of security says it was the most secure election in history. That guy plans on getting fired soon. Trump fires anyone that doesn’t say what he wants them to say. Trump is a white supremacist that promotes violence from the Proud Boys, Boogaloo Boys, Oath Keepers, and several other far right, heavily armed, anti-government extremists. He breaks the law almost every day.
Trump refuses to admit that he lost the election and is not allowing a peaceful transfer of power. The Republican Party is being disgraceful. They are enabling and helping him to ruin our democracy. I was a Republican. Now I am embarrassed to have Trump as our leader. Our nation is in a lot of danger. He is trying to do as much damage to our country as possible before he leaves office. Pompeo is headed on a seven-country tour to talk to their leaders. The seven leaders that called Biden to congratulate him. That trip is being paid for by our tax dollars.
Trump is like a 3-year-old that doesn’t get his way so he is throwing a tantrum. He has told everyone they are on their own getting through this crisis. He has succeeded in dividing our nation. We need to pull together for the better of our nation.
All we have to do is wear a mask and social distance for six to eight weeks and we can get this under control. Please respect your neighbor and do the right thing. We can open things up if we do what the health experts tell us to do.