The leadership speech we didn’t hear from the Trump administration is provided by another source. In a letter to The Atlantic Magazine June 3, retired General James Mattis reveals the activities of Trump. It is published in full at the times-standard.com and search the title "In Union There is Strength."
General Mattis was raised in Washington and received his Bachelors degree from Central Washington University. He has served for over 50 years in public service in the Marine Corp and government intelligence agencies.
“I have watched this week’s unfolding events, angry and appalled. The words 'Equal Justice Under Law' are carved in the pediment of the United States Supreme Court. This is precisely what protesters are rightly demanding. It is a wholesome and unifying demand — one that all of us should be able to get behind. We must not be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers. The protests are defined by tens of thousands of people of conscience who are insisting that we live up to our values — our values as people and our values as a nation,” wrote General Mattis.
Below are some further excerpts from the General Mattis letter:
“We must reject any thinking of our cities as a 'battlespace' that our uniformed military is called upon to “dominate.”
“Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort.”
“We can come through this trying time stronger, and with a renewed sense of purpose and respect for one another. The pandemic has shown us that it is not only our troops who are willing to offer the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of the community. Americans in hospitals, grocery stores, post offices, and elsewhere have put their lives on the line in order to serve their fellow citizens and their country."
Are we a society that agrees with he Trump administration or General Mattis? What are our values?
Finally General Mattis says “‘...In Union there is Strength.’ We must summon that unity to surmount this crisis — confident that we are better than our politics.”
"Unity make strength" is a message delivered by leaders throughout world history. It is a common ground — a touchstone—of civilized societies.
We deserve leadership that unites, not divides.